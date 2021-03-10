Did This Caribbean Roots UK TV Presenter Drive Piers Morgan To Quit?

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, LONDON, England, Weds. Mar. 10, 2021: Caribbean roots ITV UK Good Morning Great Britain weatherman and guest presenter, Alex Beresford, is winning praise on social media and making global headlines after he put Morning show host Piers Morgan in his place Tuesday, leading to a walk off by the anchor and later a company announcement that he was quitting.

Beresford took on Morgan a day after he viciously went after Meghan Markle following her Oprah Winfrey, calling her a liar and a fraud.

However, on Tuesday morning, Beresford, Morgan’s co-anchor, had just about enough of it. Live, on the air, the bi-racial guest host, whose roots run directly to the CARICOM South American nation of Guyana, sternly admonished Morgan for his treatment of Markle -past and present.

Beresford, whose black father was born in Guyana while his mother is White British, brilliantly called Morgan out.

“I think that we need to all take a step back,” he stated. “And I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program. And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off.”

He added: “She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but you continue to trash her.”

At that point, Morgan got up and, while walking off the set, said, “Okay, I’m done with this, sorry, no, sorry… see you later, sorry, can’t do this.”

But Beresford continued to call him “pathetic” and “diabolical.”

Afterwards he tweeted: “I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence. In order for me to do that I would have to strip myself of my identity and that’s not something I can do. It’s not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us to feel more comfortable.”

Hours later, ITV released a statement that said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Morgan last night took to Twitter to post a photo of him and his former my late manager John Ferriter with a caption that said: “Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut.”

But Twitterverse had a lot to say including applauding and celebrating Beresford for finally helping to rid GMB of Morgan.

“So happy Alex Beresford showed the world what Piers truly is: a bullying shitcunt who loves to dish it out but storms off in a huff when he gets it back. So happy for British viewers who hopefully never have to watch him again! #piersmorganIsABully #PiersMorganIsOverParty,” tweeted Neil Saldanha.

“God I can’t stop watching I didn’t know who Alex Beresford was until today but I love the way he emasculated Piers Morgan,” tweeted Helen Dussault while Miss Havisham added: “Undying amount of respect for Alex Beresford. Piers is a giant man baby and should not be on air with his gossip invoking bullshit.”

Many also called for the weatherman to be given the anchor job.

“I really hope #AlexBeresford gets #piersmorgan job! He deserves it! He’s so well spoken!,” tweetedd Mahalia as Mignon Moore added: “Alex Beresford needs to be doing more than the weather. He was Fire.”

@LouWho90210 added: “Everything Alex Beresford said is *chefs kiss* perfection. Knight this man. Or at least let him take over the show.”

ABOUT BERESFORD

Here’s what you should know about Beresford:

He grew up in the Eastville area of Bristol and went to the St Thomas More RC School (now Fairfield High School) in Stapleton in Bristol.

He started out working in television originally as a teleprompter operator in August 2004, but later retrained as a weather presenter in 2005.

The 40-year-old dad of 1, presented the national ITV Weather since 26 November 2007. On August 20, 2020, Beresford made his debut as a guest presenter of ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

He currently runs a Diversity School Tour Project where he visits inner-city schools to talk about media careers and on his Twitter account, says he is a “fitness fanatic.”

His twitter header is actually a photo of him near what appears to be the Guyana Kaiteur Falls.