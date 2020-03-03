News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Mar. 3, 2020: A Dominican national involved in a $7M fentanyl ring has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents after being released from custody without bail.

He is currently in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings with the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

Livio Alexander Valdez Zabala, entered the U.S. March 12 as a nonimmigrant visitor with authorization to remain until Sept. 11. Valdez Zabala, however, failed to depart the U.S. in accordance with the terms of his admission. On Jan. 28, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Valdez Zabala and charged him with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in New York Criminal Court.

Valdez Zabala was arraigned and released on his own recognizance prior to ERO officers being able to lodge an immigration detainer. Under New York’s recently enacted criminal justice reform laws, a judge cannot impose bail for a nonviolent drug trafficking offense.

On Feb. 27, ERO officers arrested Valdez Zabala in Manhattan.