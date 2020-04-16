News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April, 16, 2020: The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) has a clear message for Guyana’s Election Commission, (GECOM) – ensure that the procedures for the recount are transparent and consistent.



In a statement released Wednesday, the Chief of the Electoral Observation Mission of the OAS to the March 2nd General and Regional Elections in Guyana, former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding, said he remains concerned that, after more than six weeks, an accurate and credible result that would allow a duly elected government to assume office has not been determined.

The statement comes as the GECOM preps for a recount.

The Mission is urging GECOM to ensure that the instructions to election officials conducting the recount are unambiguous and based on the provisions of the relevant laws and that the public be fully informed of the methodology to be used.



In particular, the Mission requests GECOM take particular care to ensure that:



• the officials to be engaged in the recount are selected based on their impartiality and those who have displayed partisan behaviour are excluded;



• the duly authorized representatives of political parties and accredited observers are allowed to see (but not handle) each ballot;



• the legal provisions for challenging the determination of ballots are fully respected;



• an ascertainment is made as to whether the number of ballots cast corresponds with the number of persons recorded as having voted;



• the result of the recount for each polling station is compared with the Statement of Poll signed by the Presiding Officer.



The Mission statement added “that it remains engaged to assist the people of Guyana in ensuring that their will prevails and that Guyana’s position as an internationally respected democracy is restored and preserved.”