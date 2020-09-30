News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 30, 2020: A Guyanese born man has been charged with intent to commit a sexual offence after being found having sex with a dead woman, CMC news reports indicate.

The police report that the man from Train Line, Port Kaituma, North West District said the 50-year-old man was held last Saturday after he was allegedly caught having sex with the corpse at the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary.

The 56-year-old womanhad died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) on September 21.

The man has since been placed in a facility for quarantine under police guard.

On Monday, police charged the man with the offence of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.