News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Fri. March 26, 2021: A Guyanese journalist has become the latest victim of COVID-10 in the South American CARICOM nation.

Namela Baynes-Henry died of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 25, 2021, just over two weeks after being hospitalized with the virus. Local media reported that the 63-year-old passed away in the Intensive Care Unit of the Infectious Diseases Hospital where she had been admitted after testing positive.

According to reports, she reportedly suffered a heart attack and slipped into a coma on Sunday. She never regained consciousness.

The Guyana Press Association has extended its sympathy to Baynes-Henry’s family and loved ones.

Guyana now has 223 deaths from CVOID-19 and is closing in on 10,000 infections.

Henry was the founder of the First Look Morning Show and First Look News on Channel Nine. She was also the former Personal Assistant/ Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Legal Affairs. In more recent years, worked at the Department of Public Information and the Guyana Chronicle.