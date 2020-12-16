News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Dec. 16, 2020: A 25-year-old woman in Guyana has confessed she beat her six-year-old daughter until the child lost consciousness and then dumped her body in a swamp.

The woman, whose name has not been made public, told investigators that she had asked her daughter to remain in the yard, so she would not get her clothes dirty since her father was scheduled to pick her up.

However, the child did not listen, so she picked up a 2×2 piece of wood and dealt the child several blows.

The child became unconscious and she told investigators she thought she had died so she dumped her body into a nearby swamp. The child was found on Sunday afternoon in an unconscious state in a swampy area near her Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice home.

The child lives with her 25-year-old mother, a housewife and her grandparents also live in the same yard but in a separate house. The girl’s mother and father are separated but the father was given visitation rights to spend time with his daughter every Sunday.

The child now remains unconscious at the Georgetown Public Hospital while the mother is now in police custody.