News Americas, PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Thurs. July 8, 2021: Four suspected assassins of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were killed by police on Wednesday night and two others were arrested in a tense standoff officials said.

According to Haiti’s police chief, Léon Charles: “Four mercenaries were killed, two were intercepted under our control.”

Three policemen who had been taken hostage have been recovered,” Charles said in a televised statement.

Moïse, 53, was killed in a gun attack at his home outside Port-au-Prince around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The killers were earlier described by Haiti’s ambassador to the US, Bocchit Edmond, as “well-trained professional commandos” who were feared to have already fled the country.

Edmond also called the assassins “foreign mercenaries” who tried to pass themselves off as agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph closed Haiti’s borders and enacted martial law in the already-unstable country.

A video purporting to be of moments before the killing was released by a newspaper HERE.