News Americas, PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Thurs. July 8, 2021: Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph has declared a state of siege following the assassination of the 53-year-old President and declared a two-week state of emergency as Haitian security forces began investigating the murder. He also announced the launch of a manhunt for the killers as authorities in the country said the gunmen spoke English and Spanish, and appeared to include foreigners. Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise was assassinated and his wife wounded early July 7, 2021 in an attack at their home at 1 a.m. on July 7, 2021.

Here’s what it looked like yesterday following the assassination.

A man looks at the bullet holes in a car outside of the presidential residence on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Haitian military and security personnel block the Main Street that leads to the presidential residence on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the military ride scooters through empty streets near the Presidential Palace on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the Haitian police and forensics patrol the area as they look for evidence outside of the presidential residence on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Haitian military and security personnel block the Main Street that leads to the presidential residence on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. – (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Face coverings are seen on the street as members of the Haitian police and forensics look for evidence outside of the presidential residence on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the Haitian police and forensics find a bullet (C) as they look for evidence outside of the presidential residence on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the Haitian police and forensics look for evidence outside of the presidential residence on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the Haitian police and forensics look for evidence outside of the presidential residence on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the Haitian police and forensics find a spent casing as they look for evidence outside of the presidential residence on July 7, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. -(Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)