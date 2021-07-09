By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. July 9, 2021: Haiti’s chief prosecutor, Me Bed-Ford Claude, who is investigating the July 7th assassination of the country’s President, wants to hear from some of his top security officials.

Dimitri Hérard, security coordinator of President Jovenel Moïse, and Jean Laguel Civil, the divisional commissioner and security officials of murdered President Jovenel Moïse, have been issued two invitations to meet with Claude for questioning on Tuesday July 13th and Wednesday July 14th to explain what happened on the night of July 7th.

“They are responsible for the security of the president. With the justice of the peace, I spent a day in the residence of the president,” Claude told Le Nouvelliste newspaper in Haiti. “I did not see any police victim except the president and his wife. If you are responsible for the security of the president, where were you? What did you do to avoid this fate to the president?”

Me Bed-Ford Claude pointed out to Le Nouvelliste that during a visit to the President’s residence after the assassination, he found Commissioner Civil on the scene while Hérard was in front of the Pétion-Ville police station accompanied by some USGPN agents.

He also revealed that he has asked Civil Commissioner Jean Laguel for the list of all the security agents present in the president’s residence on the night but has yet to receive the list. Claude also said he wants to speak to Inspector Paul Eddy Amazan, head of the Cat-Team and Commissioner Léandre Pierre Osman, head of the Palace Security Unit (USP).

The prosecutor has been given 15 days to investigate the assassination of the President.