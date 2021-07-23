News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 23, 2022: Haiti’s murdered President, Jovenel Moïse, is set to be buried today in Cap-Haitien today but as in during his life, his untimely death was once again being marred by violent protests – but this time with many calling for justice for his assassination.

Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported scenes of violence erupted in certain strategic points of the city Thursday as injured First Lady Mrs. Martine Moïse attended a Catholic ceremony at Hotel Roi Christophe, in Cap-Haitien for her husband. The ceremony saw many diplomats, government officials, journalists and security descending on the city, came as barricades of flaming tires were erected in Vertières, on Boulevard Carénage, on the Samarie bridge.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s procession passed over the Samaria Bridge in disaster, amid barricades of flaming tires.

Processions of state officials and diplomats were targeted by protesters, the paper reported while vehicles registered with the diplomatic corps were targeted by stones being thrown on the boulevard.

Protesters also reportedly tried to approach a hotel where they believed diplomats were staying and police officers and security guards accompanying the VIPs had to shoot in the air to repel the protesters.

At the Cap-Haitien town hall, the town hall had to cancel a funeral vigil in tribute to President Moïse, citing risks of disturbing public order.

A brief ceremony took place at the office of the departmental delegation.

Moïse was born in Trou-du-Nord, Haiti. He will be buried in Cap Haitien as the city prepares to host an A-list of Haitian government officials, foreign officials, diplomats and ordinary citizens for his funeral today.

Here are some of the images from last night’s ceremony at Hotel Roi.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry (L) walks with First Lady Martine Moise as they leave the Catholic ceremony for President Jovenel Moïse at Hotel Roi Christophe, in Cap-Haitien, July 22, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

First Lady Martine Moise speaks with her son Jovenel Junior Moise during a Catholic ceremony for President Jovenel Moïse at Hotel Roi Christophe, in Cap-Haitien, July 22, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Security walks with First Lady Martine Moise as she leaves the Catholic ceremony for President Jovenel Moïse at Hotel Roi Christophe, in Cap-Haitien, July 22, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Family members and friends offer condolences to First Lady Martine Moise and her children during a funeral vigil for President Jovenel Moïse at Hotel Roi Christophe, in Cap-Haitien, July 22, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

United Nations Special Representative in Haiti Helen La Lime arrives to a memorial site for President Jovenel Moise installed near the Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in Cap-Haitien, July 22, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

People from the neighborhood come to see the preparations in front of the place where President Jovenel Moise will be buried today July 23, 2021 in Cap-Haitien, July 22, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

People sign a condolence book at a memorial site for President Jovenel Moise installed near the Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in Cap-Haitien, July 22, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

A man prays in front of a memorial for President Jovenel Moise installed near the Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in Cap-Haitien, July 22, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

A bulldozer makes the dirt road suitable to be used for President Jovenel Moise’s funeral in Cap-Haitien, July 23, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)