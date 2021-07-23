News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 23, 2022: Haiti’s murdered President, Jovenel Moïse, is set to be buried today in Cap-Haitien today but as in during his life, his untimely death was once again being marred by violent protests – but this time with many calling for justice for his assassination.
Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported scenes of violence erupted in certain strategic points of the city Thursday as injured First Lady Mrs. Martine Moïse attended a Catholic ceremony at Hotel Roi Christophe, in Cap-Haitien for her husband. The ceremony saw many diplomats, government officials, journalists and security descending on the city, came as barricades of flaming tires were erected in Vertières, on Boulevard Carénage, on the Samarie bridge.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s procession passed over the Samaria Bridge in disaster, amid barricades of flaming tires.
Processions of state officials and diplomats were targeted by protesters, the paper reported while vehicles registered with the diplomatic corps were targeted by stones being thrown on the boulevard.
Protesters also reportedly tried to approach a hotel where they believed diplomats were staying and police officers and security guards accompanying the VIPs had to shoot in the air to repel the protesters.
At the Cap-Haitien town hall, the town hall had to cancel a funeral vigil in tribute to President Moïse, citing risks of disturbing public order.
A brief ceremony took place at the office of the departmental delegation.
Moïse was born in Trou-du-Nord, Haiti. He will be buried in Cap Haitien as the city prepares to host an A-list of Haitian government officials, foreign officials, diplomats and ordinary citizens for his funeral today.
Here are some of the images from last night’s ceremony at Hotel Roi.