By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Mar. 25, 2021: The US says its really up to Haitians to find a way forward.

The comment by Jalina Porter, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the U.S. State Department at a press briefing Tuesday comes as the country’s President, Jovenel Moïse, is being slammed for clinging to power beyond the legal end of his term last month.

The US supports Haiti’s plans to hold a constitutional referendum this summer. Asked why Porter said “that it’s the responsibility of Haiti’s government to organize elections that are free, fair, and credible.”

And she added that the U.S. “joins the international community in calling Haitian stakeholders to come together and find a way forward.”

“We know the Haitian people deserve the best opportunity to elect their leaders and to restore their democratic institutions,” Porter added.

#FreeHaiti continues to make waves on social media as rallies in Haiti and globally call for Moise to go.

In January, the US announced an additional $75.5 million for Haiti, to help in a wide range of issues, which includes democratic governance, health, education, and agricultural development.

While Haiti has been fighting the constitutional crisis, gang violence and crimes, including kidnapping and murders have risen in the country. Four police officers were recently brutally slain and a bus carrying Belize soccer players was stopped by gun toting gangsters on motor cycles.