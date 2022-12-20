News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 20, 2022: Haitians and Cuban soccer fans were among Caribbean football fans who celebrated Argentina’s victory over France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final football match. Here’s how they celebrated.

Haitians celebrate Argentina’s victory over France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final football match in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Richard Pierrin / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Haitians celebrate Argentina’s victory over France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final football match in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Richard Pierrin / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Haitians celebrate Argentina’s victory over France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final football match in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Richard Pierrin / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Cuban fans of the Argentine national football team celebrate after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France in Havana, on December 18, 2022. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans of the Argentine football team wear the team’s t-whirt while riding on a cocotaxi in Havana, on December 18, 2022. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)