NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 29, 2021: Jaw-dropping footage is making the rounds on social media, showing a huge snake being lifted up by a digger in Dominica.

The snake appears to have been found by workers clearing part of the Dominica rainforest. In the footage, the astonished man filming can be heard saying: “My mother, what?”

The snake, which is at least 10-feet long, is alive as it’s lifted by the digger.

Since it was uploaded to social media last week, the video has been viewed millions of times.

Reddit users expressed their amazement at the size of the beast.

One said: “That looks like some world record s**t.”

Another posted: “For real. That thing’s actually jumbo.”

A third wrote: “Snakes on a crane.”

It is not clear what kind of snake appears in the video

Dominica has been dubbed “the Nature Island” thanks to its array of wildlife. One species of snake native to the island is the deadly boa constrictor which can grow up to 13 feet.