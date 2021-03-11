IBFD Announces Search For Caribbean Authors And Correspondents

IBFD is looking to expand its network of international contributors and needs passionate tax specialists to share their expertise and insights with a global tax audience.

News Americas, AMSTERDAM, March 11, 2021: IBFD relies on knowledgeable and passionate contributors for each jurisdiction covered in the IBFD Tax Research Platform – the world’s most comprehensive collection of international tax information.

We require country survey authors and Tax News Service (TNS) correspondents specialized in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the BES Islands, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the US Virgin Islands.

Obtaining accurate, timely and relevant tax information in the Caribbean presents its own unique challenges, ranging from internet connectivity issues to limited access to online tax technical publications, but local tax specialists usually know the tips and tricks for obtaining the right information.

Authors are our lifeblood

A key component of IBFD’s Tax Research Platform is our collection of survey chapters for all countries in the world, including countries in the Caribbean. Authors play a vital role in ensuring that the country survey chapters contain accurate and timely information for IBFD subscribers with regard to corporate and individual taxation, as well as business and investment. Publication cycles vary, but survey chapters are generally updated once a year, preferably after major changes in legislation. Authors are paid for each survey based on the input further to a word count.

Correspondents keep on top of developments

Correspondents are responsible for preparing and submitting TNS reports when newsworthy items arise in the jurisdiction at hand, including budgets, legislation, tax rulings and cases. In essence, these are short newsflashes that are published daily on the IBFD Tax Research Platform, providing the essentials of important developments and key links, wherever possible, to the source or other government documents. Each report begins with the name and affiliation of the correspondent, which further increases your reach and reputation. You can also take on the role of an author. Correspondents are paid a fixed fee per report. The more active correspondents are, the higher the pay.

Benefits of joining IBFD

As an author or correspondent, you will be working alongside and sharing information with the most world-renowned authors on international tax.

Working with us stimulates you to stay on top of tax developments, provides marketing benefits for your practice, broadens your professional global network and provides access to the world’s most comprehensive cross-border tax database. Our correspondents find, almost universally, that the time and effort (small or large) they devote to writing for IBFD pay dividends manyfold in the rest of their business.

Interested in joining IBFD?

If you would like more information about becoming an author or correspondent for IBFD, please contact us via email at s.vanthol@ibfd.org or visit https://www.ibfd.org/Authors-Correspondents/Write-us

If you would like a PDF of the press release, please contact Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator, at p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.