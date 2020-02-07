News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 7, 2020: Thirteen Caribbean nationals were among eight dozen nabbed by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement agents in New Jersey recently.

Nine were from the Dominican Republic while two were from Jamaica and Cuba, respectively. The Jamaican national was nabbed in North Brunswick. The 42-year-old has convictions for the offense of drug smuggling and exporting cocaine.

Meanwhile, in Paterson a 22-year-old Dominican national, who is a member of the Trinitarios gang with convictions for the offense of possession of a weapon and theft.

From January 27 to February 1, ICE arrested 115 foreign nationals, and 84 percent had prior criminal convictions and/or pending criminal charges. Some will face federal criminal prosecutions for illegal entry and illegal re-entry after removal.