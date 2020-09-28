News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mon. Sept. 28, 2020: Jamaica’s COVID-19 deaths toll is now closer to 90.

The country’s Ministry of Health and Wellness announced the recording of one more COVID-19-related death locally within a 24-hour period ending Saturday afternoon, bringing the confirmed COVID-19 death toll nationally to 89.

The new COVID-19-related death is of a 69-year-old female from St Ann.

Additionally, the ministry has advised of 163 new cases of the virus over the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases nationally to 6,017.

The new cases include 83 males and 76 females, with the sex of four still to be classified.

The ages among the new cases range from four to 94 years.

Kingston and St Andrew led the way with 135 of the new cases, followed closest by St Catherine with 35 and St James 15.

Over the 24-hour period, a total of 702 samples were tested, the ministry reported.

And recoveries also increased over the period, with 61 new recoveries being recorded.

The ministry also reported that of 117 persons now hospitalized for the virus, 25 are moderately ill, while six are classified as being critically ill.