News Americas, Kingston, Jamaica, Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020: Jamaica has recorded a near 12 per cent economic decline in the past quarter as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica said today that the island had recorded an 11.3 per cent economic decline for the second quarter when compared to the same period last year.

The PSOJ said that many of the major industries, such as those in the service industries, especially the hotel and restaurants sector, continue to experience declines in earnings.

The situation has been exacerbated by the reductions in income due to job losses and reduced work hours.

Jamaica has over 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 233 deaths, adding two new deaths in the past 24 hours.