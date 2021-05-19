By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Weds. May 19, 2021: The Caribbean island of Jamaica saw its COVID-19 death toll jump to 878 Tuesday, after recording 15 deaths in one day.

The Jamaica Ministry of Health and Wellness said the latest deaths include five men aged between 63 to 76 years old and four women aged from 53 to 80 years.

Two of the newly reported deaths were previously under investigation. The deaths recorded in Manchester occurred between January and March 2021, the ministry said, adding that another death was reported under investigation and two were reported as coincidental – one of which was previously reported under investigation.

The new COVID-19 cases island wide now total 47,479. There are 22,837 active cases of the virus on the island.