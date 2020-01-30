News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Jan. 30, 2020: The Jamaica Tourist Board’s newly unveiled ‘JAMAICA, Heartbeat of the World’ television advertisement will make its Super Bowl LIV debut on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The 30 second ad will air in the northeast markets of New York and Philadelphia as well as Chicago in the Midwest.

The JTB says the ad, set to Bob Marley’s “Could You Be Loved” and re-recorded by his son Stephen Marley specifically for the campaign, seeks to reach those who have yet to experience Jamaica and hope they will be convinced to do so.

“The Super Bowl with its huge global appeal provides a great vehicle where we can position Jamaica as a global leader in travel and hospitality,” noted Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Jamaica continues to exert its influence in sports, music, culture and the arts and the new ‘Heartbeat of the World,’ ad seeks to reinforce Jamaica’s larger than life personality. We hope those who have yet to experience Jamaica, will be convinced to do so.”