News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thurs. Dec. 3, 2020: Thirteen Jamaicans are back on the island after being deported from the UK today.

The deportation came amid a strong campaign from public figures, including Jamaican roots model Naomi Campbell, and legal attempts to stop the controversial flight.

The chartered flight with all male deportees arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport shortly after 7 am Wednesday morning. 37 others were however, given a last-minute legal reprieve.

The men are being held at a hotel in the Corporate Area of Kingston to facilitate health and security screening and also testing for COVID-19.