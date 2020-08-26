News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Weds. Aug. 26, 2020: Actor and comedian Kevin Hart’s reaction to a NBC story reporting that Caribbean born Olympian and World’s fastest man Usain Bolt tested positive for coronavirus with his photo is priceless as the snafu went viral Tuesday.

“No comment 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️…..I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight….I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever….Shit just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule,” Hart posted on Instagram.

Then he added: “ IM BACK BITCHES!!!!!! 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️ P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels….All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂😂9h…”

His comment came after NBC story showed a thumb of Kevin Hart for its story on Bolt. NBC blamed Facebook for pulling the thumb but the post quickly went viral as users began slamming NBC.

The story was updated to have the photo of Hart removed less than hour after it was published to show a picture of the Olympic gold medalist in addition to a correction blaming the mishap on a “technical error.”

“Correction: Due to a technical error, the social image on this post mistakenly featured a photo of comedian Kevin Hart,” the correction states. “In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected.”

But not before Twitter users skewered the media giant. “Is there nobody Black on the @NBCNews social staff? That is not @usainbolt. It’s @KevinHart4real. As journalists, our credibility is everything,” tweeted Marlon Walker of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“Among other things, there’s about two feet of difference between Usain Bolt and Kevin Hart,” added Charlotte Clymer while Khadjiah Johnson tweeted: “So which one of yalls non-black employees thought Kevin Hart was a whole ass 6’5 sprinter from Jamaica.”

Bolt on Monday revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a maskless birthday party last Friday night for his 34th birthday. Hart yesterday said he tested positive for the virus in March.