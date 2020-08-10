New Government Keeps Former Coalition Foreign Affairs Minister In Guyana/Venezuela Border Fight

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 10, 2020: Just a day after the ninth Guyana President announced at his inauguration that he will be a leader of all Guyana, the Mohammed Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has shown it is ready to deliver on that promise.

The new government on Sunday announced it has retained Carl Greenidge, the former Foreign Affairs Minister with the A Partnership For National Unity/Alliance For Change government, to be a part of the team representing Guyana’s interested in the border controversy case with Venezuela that is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

New Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, confirmed that Greenidge is still on the team (and) will be on the team, through the conclusion of this matter.”

He further disclosed that Greenidge, who was Guyana’s leading agent in the matter, has already briefed him on the current position of the case.

“So, he’s still integrally involved. We’re very happy to have his service, and he’s very committed to the process. This is not a political issue, it’s a national issue. And he recognizes that. And he’s very accommodating to us,” the new Foreign Affairs Minister posited.

President Ali in his inaugural address to the nation from the National Cultural Center on Saturday, promised “…. one and all – those who supported me and those who didn’t – that I will be the President for all the people of Guyana, and I will serve each of you with affection, without discrimination and with every attention to fairness and equity.”

“In my service to Guyana, I will not see a nation divided by ethnicity; I will see a nation cemented in unity,” he added. “This land of Guyana is our common homeland; it is our common heritage. And every citizen within it is equal and will be treated equally. … My first and last responsibility will be to the people of Guyana – all of them.”