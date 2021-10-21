By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 21, 2021: It’s official. Barbados has become the newest republic in the world and replaced Queen Elizabeth, II as its head of state.

Members of the House of Assembly and the Senate on Wednesday voted for Governor General Dame Sandra Mason to be Barbados’ first President.

Dame Sandra, 72, will take up the post on November 30, Barbados’ Independence Day.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley had jointly nominated Dame Sandra, and the other 27 Members of Parliament in attendance voted in agreement. Opposition Senator, Caswell Franklyn walked out of the joint sitting of Parliament after objecting to the nomination.

Ironically, it was Mason’s appointment as the 8th Governor-General of Barbados by Her Majesty that also appointed led to her being named a Dame Grand Cross in the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George.