News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 23, 2021: “Cry for justice. We don’t want revenge, we want justice,” said the widow of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise as she mourned her husband today. “My husband did his best for the country and the rotten system was always against him.” Here are some of the intimate pictures of her pain and scenes from today’s funeral for the murdered president.

Martine Moïse weeps at her slain husband’s casket Jovenel Moïse, on July 23, 2021, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, the main city in his native northern region. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Haiti guard brought in the casket of slain President Jovenel Moïse before his funeral on July 23, 2021, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

An official places the Presidential Sash on the casket of slain HaitianPresident Jovenel Moïse before his funeral on July 23, 2021, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

President Moise’ son speaks at his funeral on July 23, 2021. “My father was a hero. He was a Black president who lived for his people and died for his people,” he said.