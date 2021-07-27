By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. July 27, 2021: “No justice, no peace!”

That was the rallying cry call Monday of Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, Haiti’s now notorious gang boss of the “G9” or “Force Revolution G9 & Family Allies.”

Cherizier on Monday led over 1,000 demonstrators in his own tribute to murdered President Jovenel Moise in the seaside of Port-au-Prince in the slum of La Saline.

Cherizier, a former police officer who heads the federation of nine gangs that officials have blamed for a spike in violence and kidnappings in recent months told his followers: “Everyone needs to wait on my order before we respond to the killing of Jovenel Moise.”

Sending a clear message, he added: “Just as you invested your money to kill President Jovenel Moïse, we are going to invest ourselves with all our strength to get you off this land.”

Earlier, the crowd sang as they made a circle around a bonfire and threw salt into it as part of a voodoo ceremony to honor Moise. Many had their faces covered so as not to be identified. Wearing a white suit and black tie, Cherizier knelt down before a large portrait of Moise and began to light candles as a nearby truck played music. He poured libation with alcohol onto the fire.

Moïse was shot several times during a July 7 attack at his private home; his wife Martine

Moïse was injured in the attack. At least 26 people have been arrested in the investigation of the president’s murder, including 18 former Colombian soldiers. On Monday, authorities arrested Jean Laguel Civil, who served as general security coordinator for Moise.

Civil’s attorney, Reynold Georges, called his client’s arrest politically motivated.