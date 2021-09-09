Less Than 1 Percent In This Caribbean Nation Vaccinated Against COVID-19

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thurs. Sept. 9, 2021: As another strain of COVID-19 was reported in the Caribbean Tuesday, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has disclosed that less than 1 percent of the population of one Caribbean country has been vaccinated against the virus.

Haiti, the Caribbean nation that has been battling with crisis after crisis this year, including the assassination of its president, gang warfare and the August earthquake,

PAHO data reviewed by News Americas shows just 41,629 persons have been vaccinated in Haiti, a country that is home to over 11 million people. Only 31,885 have had the first dose while 9,403 have had the second dose of either Moderna or Janssen. Some 341 have taken the single dose vaccine.

The news comes as Haiti reported 21,124 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 588 deaths and 1,891 active cases.

It also comes as PAHO revealed that just 28% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, with one-fourth of regional countries yet to vaccinate even 20% of its people. Guatemala and Nicaragua are currently below 10% vaccine coverage, while Venezuela is at just over 11%.