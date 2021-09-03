News Americas, Escuintla, Mexico, Fri. Sept. 3, 2021: Haitians migrants bent on making it to the US via a caravan through Mexico were on Thursday met with harsh treatment by Mexican immigration agents and members of the National Guard during a raid in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico. Women, children and men, were chased, cornered, pulled and shoved and grabbed and arrested. The harsh migration controls on Thursday came just hours after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed to prevent their caravan from trekking further north. See the images from Thursday’s harsh arrests.

Mexican immigration agents tackle and detain a Haitian migrant in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Photographer: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mexican immigration agents roughly grab and detain a Haitian migrant with his son in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Photographer: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mexican immigration agents grab and detain this Haitian woman in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Photographer: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mexican immigration agents push this Haitian migrant into a vehicle in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Photographer: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Haitians migrants are stopped by Mexican immigration agents and members of the National Guard during a raid in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Photographer: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images