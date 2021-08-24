By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Aug. 24, 2021: Jamaica’s National Arena will be opened as a COVID-19 vaccination site today as the country sees infections from the virus continue to spiral.

Jamaica reported 879 new cases on Monday as the total number of infections reached 62,712. Another 14 new deaths were reported Monday as the death tally reached 1,402. There are now 13,523 active cases of the virus.

The Jamaica Ministry of Health and Wellness said the Arena, in St. Andrew, will be open today, August 24th, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for vaccination purpose.

Members of the public who are 12 years and older will be able to be administered with the Pfizer vaccine.

Nationals can visit vaccination.moh.gov.jm for the full schedule of locations across the island.

Jamaica has gone back into lockdown because of a spike in cases.

There will be seven (7) no-movement days: Sunday, August 22 nd Monday, August 23 rd Tuesday, August 24 th Sunday, August 29 th Monday, August 30 th Tuesday, August 31 st , and Sunday, September 5 th

The normal curfew hours, with the exception of no-movement days, will be 7 pm nightly until 5 am the following morning on Mondays – Fridays and 6 pm on Saturdays.

More details on the curfew can be found HERE.