News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 16, 2023: In recent years, a number of Caribbean nations have made significant strides in striking down laws that criminalize same-sex relations but others have not. Here’s a look at the current status of countries in the Caribbean where same-sex relations are criminalized as reported by the AP:

Jamaica

Often considered the Caribbean nation most hostile to gay people, Jamaica’s 1864 anti-sodomy laws remain on the books. Although the government claims they are not enforced, activists argue that their existence perpetuates homophobia and violence against the LGBTQ community. The “Offences Against the Person Act” imposes punishment of imprisonment and hard labor for up to 10 years for the “abominable crime of buggery.”

Dominica

The “Sexual Offences Act” in Dominica criminalizes same-sex sexual activity between both men and women, with potential sentences of up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Grenada

In Grenada, the Criminal Code criminalizes “unnatural connexion,” broadly interpreted as sexual intercourse between men, carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. It also criminalizes “grossly indecent acts” with a maximum sentence of two years in prison and/or a fine. Notably, this provision only criminalizes sexual acts between men, as clarified by the Human Dignity Trust.

Guyana

Guyana’s “Criminal Law (Offences) Act” stipulates life imprisonment for individuals who engage in buggery with another human being or any other living creature. The act also criminalizes attempts to commit buggery, assaults with the intent to commit buggery, or indecent assaults by males on other males, with potential imprisonment of up to 10 years.

St. Lucia

The 2004 “Criminal Code of St. Lucia” states that any act of “gross indecency” between individuals of the same sex is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Buggery is also punishable by a 10-year sentence.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Same-sex sexual activity between men and women is criminalized under the law in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, carrying potential sentences of up to 10 years in prison. The 1990 “Criminal Code” further penalizes acts of gross indecency between same-sex individuals, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

While some Caribbean nations have taken positive steps in striking down anti-gay laws, discrimination and prejudice against the LGBTQ community persist throughout the region. Many lawmakers and religious leaders continue to oppose the repeal of such laws, often citing religious beliefs and moral arguments. Human rights organizations stress the importance of not only decriminalizing same-sex relations but also combating the discrimination and violence faced by LGBTQ individuals in these societies.

Approximately seventy countries globally consider consensual same-sex sexual relations a crime, sometimes carrying severe punishment.