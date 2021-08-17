By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Tues. Aug. 17, 2021: Tropical storm Grace is impacting several Caribbean countries today, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Grace is expected to bring maximum sustained winds to the region of around 40 mph with wind gusts and higher to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba today and into tonight.

Tropical storm conditions are speaking over the northern coast of Jamaica and set to move near the Cayman Islands tonight. It is forecast to strike Cuba at about 2 p.m. EST today.

Tropical storm conditions are bringing flooding to Haiti and spreading westwards. Tropical storm conditions are expected along the southern coast of Cuba’s Southern coast of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, and Pinar del Rio, as well as Isla de la Juventud this afternoon and evening, and over the Cayman Islands beginning tonight into early tomorrow.

Grace is expected to produce rainfall of 2-4 inches in Haiti with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches expected across the southern terrain areas today.

Over far southern Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, some 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches are expected through Thursday. This heavy rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Grace could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Yucatan coast of Mexico late tomorrow and early Thursday.