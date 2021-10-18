By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Oct. 17, 2021: Imagine getting a villa for your birthday, especially one in the Caribbean.

Caribbean roots star Cardi B recently revealed that her husband gifted her with a Caribbean mansion for her big day. The property is located in the Dominican Republic, where Cardi has roots.

Offset purchased the Dominican Republic mansion as a gift for the 29-year-old musician, according to a long, heartfelt Instagram post from Cardi.

A screengrab of the mansion as shared in a video by Cardi.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments,” Cardi B wrote in the caption of a video tour of the property. “Well, I was wrong… For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin. to you about it.”

According to the New York Post, the property is a seven-bedroom, seven bathroom modern structure that is currently available on Airbnb for $836 a night.

Though there’s no available record of how much Offset spent on the estate, it was most recently listed for $1.49 million. The home celebrates the surrounding area’s gorgeous landscape by using mostly natural materials throughout, especially wood which is used as a pop of color against the mostly white walls.

A rooftop infinity pool provides a picturesque view of the lush greenery, and an additional smaller lap pool is available for more secluded lounging.

Cardi went on to explain that Offset had her father, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, work with him on purchasing the villa.

See more HERE

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CU79HJjJMAS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link