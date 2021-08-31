US, Google Doodle Salute Trinidad & Tobago On Its Independence Day

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. Aug. 31, 2021: The U.S. and Google’s Doodle today both joined in saluting the Caribbean twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago as it marked its 59th anniversary of independence from Britain.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State issued the statement on behalf of the Joe Biden administration. He noted that the US’ “strong collaboration through regional and multilateral institutions like the Caribbean Community and the Organization of American States allows us to strengthen democracy and security throughout the region, benefitting citizens of both our countries.”

“As close regional partners, our countries are working together to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges, increase mutual prosperity through trade and investment, and counter transnational organized crime and other threats to regional security,” he added.

Google Doodle also celebrated Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence Day, a public holiday on the island. “Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago!,” a Google Doodle statement said.

Trinidad and Tobago became independent on August 31, 1962.