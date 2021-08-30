By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, Mon. Aug. 30, 2021: A Caribbean government has mandated in-person high school learning for vaccinated teens only.

Trinidad and TobagoPrime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said in-person classes will be available only to fully vaccinated students in Form 4, Form 5 and Form 6 in all secondary schools.

Virtual classes, will, however, be open to all on September 6th.

The mandate comes as Trinidad and Tobago reported 4 four deaths due to the virus Sunday as the death toll reached 1,278. The infection rates reached 44,481 and the country reported 185 new cases with 4,592 active cases.

The prime minister reiterated his call for children to be fully vaccinated ahead and pointed out that children returning to the physical classroom needed to receive their second dose by September 14th to ensure full immunity.

So far, only about 25 percent of children eligible for the vaccine have received a dose.

This comes as Trinidad media reported there are ten children at hospitals with COVID-19, with one in severe condition in an Intensive Care Unit.

The revelation came from Principal Medical Officer of Institutions, Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards, who said another was warded in a High Dependency Unit while the remaining eight are ward level patients.