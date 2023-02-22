By NAN NEWS EDITOR

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Weds. Feb 22, 2023: The United States government has saluted St. Lucia as the country marks its 44th independence anniversary from Britain today.

US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, sent best wishes to the people of Saint Lucia and said the US is committed to its long-standing and enduring partnership with Saint Lucia.

“We are proud of our work together under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative to address crime and violence in Saint Lucia and help support a safe, secure, and prosperous Caribbean region,” Blinken said. “Going forward, we are excited to collaborate on the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030), which will help Saint Lucia and other countries in the region combat one of the most difficult challenges we are facing today.”

St. Lucia achieved full independence on February 22, 1979. However, Saint Lucia remaining a parliamentary democracy within the Commonwealth.