US Warns American Aid Workers To Get Out Of Haiti

News Americas, PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Weds. Nov. 10, 2021: As the kidnapping in Haiti of 17 American and Canadian migrants enters Day 26, the US on Tuesday warned US aid workers to leave the country.

The US Embassy in Port-au-Prince urged US aid workers to flee while commercial flights are still available, as the United Nations reminded people to stock up for at least two weeks of groceries, water, and other essential items.

The US advisory also noted that kidnapping is now widespread in Port-au-Prince and victims regularly include US citizens. The FBI has yet to successfully secure negotiations with the 400 Mawozo gang to rescue the 17 missionaries – 16 Americans, a Canadian citizen, and several children, but said they have seen proof of life.

There is a strict “Do Not Travel” advisory on Haiti. The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince has rescheduled all visa appointments through Friday, November 12, 2021.

“Please avoid all unnecessary travel and remain vigilant, as the security situation continues to be highly unpredictable,” a statement said.

The security system put in place by the national police to resolve the fuel shortage is struggling to yield results. At a press conference Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office, the Director General of the National Police, Frantz Elbé, admitted that the security corridor set up by the police around the Varreux oil terminal allows the delivery of rice, oil and cement, but no fuel. The Minister of Defense, Enold Joseph, denounced the hijacking of tank trucks.

Members of the Superior Council of the National Police (CSPN) without the Prime Minister, indicated that 30 tanker trucks were filled at the Thor oil terminal at Carrefour to supply the South but none of these trucks arrived at the gas stations.

“They were all sold on the black market, ” denounced Joseph, stressing that there are ongoing investigations into the case.