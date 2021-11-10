Guyana Starts Review Of ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail Proposal

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Weds. Nov. 10, 2021: The Guyana government has begun a review of the Yellowtail Field Development Plan for the fourth project proposed by ExxonMobil’s Guyana affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL).

The review began Monday, with a virtual stakeholder forum led by the Ministry of Natural Resources, which is tasked with ensuring that the FDP is diligently reviewed and assessed for alignment with the requirements of the country’s Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act and regulations, good international oilfield practices, and all other applicable protocols, practices and methodologies.

The development plan includes up to three drill ships drilling up to 67 wells, the FPSO vessel and SURF production system, with tankers taking the oil to global markets.

Yellowtail will be situated 126 miles offshore Guyana, where ExxonMobil made its 13th discovery in the Stabroek block.

A government statement said that its initial production phase is scheduled to commence in 2025, with optimum production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, and would continue for 20 years. The FPSO is designed to have a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil.

The proposed development, according to joint public hearings into the project between EEPGL and the Environmental Protection Agency, could provide an estimated 1,300 jobs across its four phases. The final of nine public hearings, which concerns the project’s environmental impact assessment (EIA), is scheduled to occur virtually tomorrow, November 11th.