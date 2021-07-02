By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. July 2, 2021: There were some 4,209 new cases of COVID-19 across the Caribbean reported Thursday, a News Americas analysis of latest data found.

The majority of the new cases occurred in Cuba, which reported 2,952 new infections to push the total to 193,945.

The Dominican Republic had the second highest new cases with 972, increasing the total infection rate to 326,193, the highest across the Caribbean.

Trinidad & Tobago added 236 new cases to move to 33,029, while Jamaica added 42 new cases to reach 50,166 total infections.

Guyana added 96 new cases to reach 20,055 while Puerto Rico added 5 new cases to reach 174,000 cases.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines increased by 2 new cases to 2,227 while Barbados added 1 new case to reach 4,082 total cases.

There were 51 new deaths to push the total number of COVID-19 deaths across the Caribbean region to 12,676.

Both the Dominican Republic and Cuba reported 18 new deaths each, while Trinidad and Tobago reported 10 and Jamaica, 5.

The number of deaths now in the DR is 3,840 while Cuba’s death tally has moved to 1,302.

Jamaica’s death toll is now 1,080 while Trinidad and Tobago has reported 857 deaths.