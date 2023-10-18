News Americas, SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Weds. Oct. 18, 2023: Dozens of activists in Puerto Rico showed up on Tuesday afternoon to make their voices heard in support of Palestine.

They marched with signs that included “Free Palestine” and “Puerto Rico Stands Against Genocide” as they rallied outside the U.S. Federal Court in San Juan to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and condemn recent actions by the government of Israel. The protest comes as a bombing of a hospital in Gaza Tuesday killed some 500 people as both Israel and Hamas blamed each other for the massacre.

President Biden, who flew to Israel last night and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today in a visit to Israel as the country prepares for a protracted war with Hamas. He backed Israel’s denial of responsibility for the deadly blast which has angered many globally including in Puerto Rico and the Arab world.

Here are scenes from yesterday’s protest.