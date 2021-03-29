By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. March 29, 2021: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled three Caribbean countries this morning.

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center, the quake rattled Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, Saint Lucia and Fort-de-France, Martinique at 2:35 a.m.

It was recorded at Latitude: 13.92N and Longitude: 58.76W at a depth of 10 km.

The latest seismic activity came on the heels of a magnitude 4.9 quake that occurred on March 26th, and shook Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe; Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda and Roseau, Dominica.