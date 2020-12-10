Rihanna Is Now Also The Most Powerful Woman In The Caribbean

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 10, 2020: Barbados-born superstar, Rihanna, now also has the honor of being the Most Powerful Woman in the Caribbean.

Forbes Magazine has named her among the 100 Most Powerful Women in the World, but she is the only person to make the list who was born in the Caribbean.

Rihanna, 32, is listed at #69 on the list in the category, Media & Entertainment. She is also listed among the youngest Most Powerful Women in the World, along with the likes of Roshni Nadar Malhotra of India and Jessica Tan of China.

Globally

The Most Powerful Woman in the World, according to Forbes, is Germany’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel, followed by Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank at number 2 and the US’ Vice President Elect and the first with Caribbean heritage, Kamala Harris.

Latin America

In Brazil, Andrea Marques de Almeida, the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Petrobras, is listed as its most powerful woman and among the most powerful women in Latin America. The second most powerful woman in Latin America is Mexican-born Paula Santilli, CEO, PepsiCo Latin America. They ranked at #77 and #66, respectively on the Top 100.