Scenes From The Protests In Martinique And Guadeloupe

NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021, Reuters: French authorities on Wednesday said they were taking control of some fuel stations on the Caribbean island territory of Martinique due to concerns about fuel supplies following days of protests against measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Residents angry over the management of the pandemic, and specifically over vaccination requirements for health workers, have in recent days set up burning barricades and in some cases exchanged gunfire with police.
The vaccine mandate also applies in mainland France, but has touched a nerve among majority Black population in Martinique and the neighboring island Guadeloupe. Some have called the mandate a throwback to the slavery era, insisting they should be allowed to make their own choices about health treatment. Here are some of the scenes from the recent protests: