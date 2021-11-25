Scenes From The Protests In Martinique And Guadeloupe

NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021, Reuters: French authorities on Wednesday said they were taking control of some fuel stations on the Caribbean island territory of Martinique due to concerns about fuel supplies following days of protests against measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Residents angry over the management of the pandemic, and specifically over vaccination requirements for health workers, have in recent days set up burning barricades and in some cases exchanged gunfire with police.

The vaccine mandate also applies in mainland France, but has touched a nerve among majority Black population in Martinique and the neighboring island Guadeloupe. Some have called the mandate a throwback to the slavery era, insisting they should be allowed to make their own choices about health treatment. Here are some of the scenes from the recent protests:

A man walks through debris blocking a road after riots in Fort-de-France, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, on November 24, 2021, during a general strike called by unions to protest against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, and labor and social issues. -(Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

People clear the wreckage of burnt cars that block a road in Fort-de-France, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, on November 24, 2021, during a general strike called by unions to protest against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, and labor and social issues. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Hardline opponents of measures that include compulsory vaccination for healthworkers on the island of Guadeloupe manned barricades of burning tires while on Martinique police were targeted by gunfire. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators walk past gendarmes blocking an area during a protest march against measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Les Abymes, outside Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on November 24, 2021. – (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

A demonstrator carries a box with burning incense during a protest march against measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Les Abymes, outside Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on November 24, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

Medical personnel wearing white lab coats stand behind a barricade of burnt debris ahead of a protest march against measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Les Abymes, outside Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on November 24, 2021. Protesters in French overseas territories in the Caribbean opposing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 clashed again with security forces on November 23 as the Paris government vowed to restore order. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)