By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 15, 2021: Two South American CARICOM nation and one French Caribbean territory also now face a UK travel ban following concerns over a new coronavirus variant found among Brazilian travelers.

French Guiana, Guyana and Suriname also face the ban as does Brazil, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela.

The new measures, however, would not apply to British and Irish nationals and third country nationals with residence rights, but passengers returning from those destinations must self-isolate for 10 days.

On Sunday, Japan said the variant had been found in four travelers from Brazil’s Amazonas state. It shares some characteristics with variants in Britain and South Africa which are believed to be more transmissible than normal.

In December, Brazil suspended flights from Britain due the emergence of the British variant of the coronavirus.