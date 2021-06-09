Spotlight Turns To Reparatory Justice This Caribbean American Heritage Month

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. June 8, 2021: The American Foundation of the University of the West Indies and UWI TV puts the spotlight on the hot button issue ofreparatory justice and economic equity this Caribbean American Heritage Month.

The virtual roundtable is set for June 15, 2021, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. EST under the theme: “Reparatory Justice and Economic Equity For The African And Caribbean Diaspora – If Not Now, When?”

It will feature Barbados’ Counsel General to New York, Oral St. E Mackie Holder; Dr. Jermaine McCalpin, the Jamaican-born internationally recognized expert and consultant on transitional justice, genocides, reparations and truth commissions and Assistant Professor in the African and African American Studies Program at New Jersey City University; Professor Verene A. Shepherd, director of the Centre for Reparation Research at the UWI and L. Joy Williams, a highly sought-after political strategist, public speaker, political analyst, and social justice activist.

It will be moderated by Caribbean-born international journalist and CEO of Invest Caribbean, Felicia J. Persaud.

To join the discussion live on June 15th, simply log on to uwitv.org as well as its social media platforms – Facebook, YouTube or Instagram, or afuwi.org.