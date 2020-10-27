News Americas, CASTRIES, St. Lucia., Tues. Oct. 27, 2020: A 12-year-old child has become the latest victim of COVID-19 in one Caribbean country.

St. Lucia’s Ministry of Health reported the case Monday as part of nine new recorded cases. The new cases push the total of positive cases on the island to 63, with 36 being active. The cases are from the northern town of Gros-Islet, the capital, Castries and the southern city of Vieux Fort.

“All of the cases were placed in quarantine after testing while awaiting results. A link has been established for five of these cases to individuals who had been diagnosed with the virus. Investigations on the other four cases are ongoing to determine if they are linked to prior cases” the ministry said.