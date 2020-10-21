News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 21, 2020: He gained power and became prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2001. But Current Prime Minister and Unity Labour Party (UNP) leader, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves hoping voters will hand him a fifth term this November.

Voters in the Caribbean country will go to the polls on November 5, 2020 to elect a new government, becomingthe 8th country in the region to go hold an election in a pandemic.

The UNP is facing competition from the New Democratic Party (NDP) and the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Green Party.

The COVID-19 pandemic handling and other issues such as housing and tourism are among the major concerns for voters as affordable housing and medical facilities on the island continue to be lacking.

As the country goes into elections, the chances of the NDP and its leader, 61-year-old Godwin Friday, is increasing as voters look for fresh leadership and newer approaches as well as opportunities. The NDP’s 2020 slogan is: “Let’s get SVG working.”

The general elections were constitutionally due in March 2021 but were called early by the PM.