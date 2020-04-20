News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 20, 2020: As the number of COVID-19 cases across the Caribbean region past 7,300 last night, a popular tourist destination in the region has emerged as the country with the most number of confirmed cases from the virus in the entire English-speaking Caribbean.

Jamaica, the island of reggae and Usain Bolt, now has 173 cases of COVID-19 as officials there reported another 10 new cases Sunday. The death toll in the island is now at 5.

The news comes after 31 workers at the Portmore, St Catherine-based business process outsourcing (BPO) company, Alorica, tested positive for the virus.

The company owned by Andy Lee with its headquarters based in Irving, CA, said in a statement it closed its Portmore site, starting Friday afternoon, April 10.

The continued uptick in cases comes as the Jamaican Government says it will not be using the Cuban antiviral drug Interferon Alpha 2B to treat persons battling COVID-19 andas Washington blocked a supply of test kits destined for the country.

REGIONALLY

The Dominican Republic, however, continues to lead the region by far with the greatest number of cases as it added 345 cases Sunday to reach an all-time high to date of 4,680. The number of deaths in the island is now at 226.

The death toll across the region is now at 408, up from 350 Friday.

Here’s where the other countries in the region stack up as of last night:

Puerto Rico – 1,118 cases and 60 deaths

Cuba – 1,035 cases and 35 deaths

Martinique – 163 cases and 12 deaths

Guadeloupe – 148 cases and 8 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 118 plus 8 deaths

Aruba – 97 plus two deaths

French Guiana – 96

Bermuda – 86 and 5 deaths

Barbados – 75 and 5 deaths

Sint Maarten – 67 plus 10 deaths

Cayman Islands – 61 plus one death

US Virgin Islands – 53 plus 3 death

Guyana – 63 plus 7 deaths

Bahamas – 55 plus 9 deaths

Haiti – 47 plus 3 deaths

St. Martin – 37 plus 2 deaths

Antigua & Barbuda – 23 plus 3 deaths

Belize – 18 plus 2 deaths

Dominica – 16

St. Lucia – 15

Curacao – 14 plus one death

Grenada – 14

Saint Kitts & Nevis – 14

Vincent and the Grenadines – 12

Montserrat – 11

Turks & Caicos – 11 plus 1 death

Suriname – 10 plus one death

St. Barth – 6

Sint Eustatius and Saba – 5

BVI – 4 plus one death

Anguilla – 3