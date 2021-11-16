The Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable Boulevard Is Now In NYC

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 16, 2021: The Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable Boulevard is now a reality in New York City.

Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, NY has been co-named after the famous Haitian immigrant who founded Chicago.

Council Member Mathieu Eugene, in partnership with Speaker Corey Johnson, The Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus, The Haitian Solidarity Inc, The Haitian Council for Unity and Empowerment, The Haitian History and Culture, Inc, For The Love of Haiti, community leaders, and elected officials, were part of the -co-naming ceremony Sunday at the corner of Clarendon Road and Flatbush Avenue.

Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable was a Haitian pioneer who traveled to the United States and settled in what is today known as Peoria and Chicago, Illinois, and he is recognized by historians as the founder of Chicago. His ability to translate for different cultures including The English, French, Spanish, and Native American people solidified his role as a valued entrepreneur and frontiersman. Du Sable will forever be remembered for having been the catalyst that transformed Chicago from a small trading post into the major metropolis and economic center it is today.

“In 2019, I was honored to co-sponsor Intro 1631, voted overwhelmingly by The City Council, to co-name Flatbush Avenue between Empire Avenue and Foster Avenue in honor of Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable, and on Sunday we will come together as a community to celebrate this wonderful occasion,” said Council Member Eugene.

“I am excited for the opportunity to bring all New Yorkers together as they stand alongside the Haitian community to embrace and celebrate our heritage and to build a more prosperous future for Haitian-Americans,” he added. “So many leaders from many different ethnic backgrounds have given their support to help Haiti through the many crises it has faced, and I am forever grateful to them for their concern and humanitarian gestures. Despite these setbacks, we must remember that the Haitian people are strong, resilient, and courageous, and we must continue to focus on positive actions that reflect the vision and passion of our ancestors.”