By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Oct. 11, 2021: Jamaica has reached a new grim milestone in the COVID-19 fight, as it’s death toll from the dreaded virus climbed to 2,000.

The number of deaths was released on Sunday by officials from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry reported that five more deaths were recorded in the previous the past 24 hours, to move the country to the latest milestone.

Jamaica also has reported 86,126 cases of the virus, of which 29,831 are active cases. Thirty of those active cases are reported as critical.

Most of the cases were recorded in the Corporate Area, the western parish of St. James and the central parish of St. Catherine.

The US is warning against all travel to Jamaica.