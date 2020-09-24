Suspect Who Killed Caribbean Immigrant Should Be Charged With Hate Crime, Activists Say

News Americas, Toronto, Canada, Thur. Sept. 24, 2020: Two groups want Canadian police to charge the suspect who stabbed a Caribbean immigrant to death outside a Toronto mosque with a hate crime.

The call from groups like the Canadian Anti-Hate Network and The National Council for Canadian Muslims comes as 34-year-old Guilherme (William) von Neutegem, is set to appear in court again on Friday after being charged with first-degree murder for killing 58-year-old Guyanese immigrant, Mohamed-Aslim Zafis outside the International Muslims Organization (IMO) mosque, 65 Rexdale Blvd., in Etobicoke, Toronto.

Guilherme (William) von Neutegem has been charged with killing the Guyanese immigrant.

“Within five minutes, we found his Twitter profile and we found that he followed a number of white supremacists accounts, including the Order of the 9 Angles (O9A),” said Evan Balgord, the executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network told Globe News, adding that he is concerned that police have yet to lay hate crime charges, adding it is clear von Neutegem is an adherent of the Nazi Satanist cult.

“We also saw that he followed individuals associated with the national socialist black metal scenes, we are talking neo-Nazi metal. From there, we found his YouTube account, we found that he posted a video that’s associated with this chant that’s associated with this Nazi Satanist ideology, and we looked back on his other social media profiles and found that he used very specific language that would indicate that he was an adherent, or at least extremely well-versed, in the ideology of this Nazi death cult,” he added. “The Toronto Police Service is kind of out of their depth here. They need to bring in an external expert, whether that’s us or international experts who follow this group.”

The Order of the 9 Angles is a neo-Nazi death cult and it’s believers are told to carry out murders to establish a satanic empire. Its training manual says, “to cull humans is to be the ONA.” They worship Hitler because of the Nazi’s affair with the occult, and because they believe the Holocaust was Hitler’s attempt to establish their satanic empire.

The National Council for Canadian Muslims (NCCM) echoed the need for the murder of Zafis to be investigated as a hate crime.

“Given the public confirmation of his links to a disturbing strand of white supremacy and Neo-Nazism and while more investigation is further required, NCCM is calling on the federal government to take immediate action in dismantling white supremacist groups,” CEO Mustafa Farooq was quoted as saying.

Mourners say goodbye to Mohamed-Aslim Zafis on Sept. 16, 2020.









Toronto police homicide detectives told Global News they are investigating all possible motives for the murder, including hate and terrorism. They spent the weekend executing search warrants at two Etobicoke apartments where von Neutegem lived with his father and his ex-wife.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said hatred has no place in Canada. “My heart goes out to the loved ones of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis. The reports that his murder was motivated by Neo-Nazism and Islamophobia are extremely concerning. We stand with Muslim communities against such hatred, which has no place in Canada. We are with you,” he said in the tweet.

Zafis, a volunteer caretaker for his Mosque, was sitting in a chair outside the front doors controlling access to the building to comply with health regulations on September 12th.

“The suspect approached the area and stabbed the man once,” police said in a release. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Zafis was remembered by friends and family at his funeral on Wednesday, September 16th, as a “kind, gentle soul” who, even on the day he was killed, handed out food to the hungry and worked to keep his fellow worshippers safe.