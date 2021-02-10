News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Feb. 10, 2021: An independent private forensic autopsy done on the body of Trinidad kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt, has found she died from massive internal hemorrhaging.

It followed an inconclusive post-mortem done on Monday by a pathologist at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The second autopsy, paid for by businessman and political activist Inshan Ishmael and two others, was done in Central Trinidad by forensic pathologist Professor Hubert Daisley.

It found that Bharatt was struck on the head with a blunt object that caused her to fall back and crack her skull.

Ishmael disclosed the results of the private autopsy in a Facebook broadcast yesterday, saying that he was in a state of shock and very emotional following Daisley’s findings.

Ismael also revealed that Professor Daisley found an area on her arm where with punctures or needle marks. He also disclosed that samples were taken to determine if Bharatt was sexually assaulted and added that the results should return in a week.

Bharatt’s decomposing body was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo last Thursday by a man who told police he was looking for old scrap iron. The man said he saw the body clad in pink underwear and a bright multi-coloured top. Bharatt’s father identified the body at the scene, confirming it was his kidnapped daughter. She had been reported missing on Jan. 29th and was only found 6 days later.